Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starrer Good Will Hunting is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated movies of all time. Released in 1997, the drama/ romance movie was directed by Gus Van Sant and written by Ben and Matt. Additionally, the movie currently stands at a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and many fans expect a sequel to the classic blockbuster.

With the release of the movie, they both went on to become one of the most successful multi-hyphenates in Hollywood. Along with that, Affleck confirmed that he and Damon were pitched a sequel for the 1997 released Good Will Hunting, but it isn’t a good enough idea to actually make a reality. Read on to find out!

During a red carpet event for Air, both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck talked to Variety and revealed one of the craziest pitches they had ever gotten. Damon revealed an incident and said, “someone just tried to pitch Ben [Affleck] Good Will Hunting 2:” He added, “I shit you not. That happened. He told me today, I heard him—the reason it’s the top of my mind is cause he’s like, ‘You’re not going to believe what I heard.’

Matt Damon says someone just tried to pitch “Good Will Hunting 2” to Ben Affleck: “I don’t get it!” https://t.co/n0Q96FyCJM pic.twitter.com/VUpNQzcBWs — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2023

Later when asked about the same, Ben Affleck confirmed that he and Damon were pitched a sequel for Good Will Hunting, but it isn’t a good enough idea to actually make a reality. He added, “Matt [Damon] is always telling stories he should not be telling (laughs). It’s not one we’re going to pursue.”

Ben Affleck jokes about the "Good Will Hunting 2" pitch he received: "It's not a sequel we're gonna pursue." https://t.co/n0Q96FyCJM pic.twitter.com/kkMHNqZLtC — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2023

However, the statement by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck came as a disappointment for the fans awaiting the sequel of ‘Good Will Hunting’. With all that, the 1997 film is a perfect example of a story that needs no more elaboration. While a sequel to the movie might not happen any time soon, audiences can definitely expect a remake of the epic movie.

