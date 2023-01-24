Avatar: The Way of Water, the second venture of the Avatar franchise helmed by James Cameron, is breaking records across the globe in terms of performance and box office collections. However, before Sam Worthington got finalised for Jake Sully’s role, did you know whom James had eyed for the lead of Avatar? It’s Matt Damon. But it didn’t work out, and the actor had shared his regret over losing such a humongous project. Scroll below to find out what had happened!

More than a decade ago when James Cameron came up with his own world of Avatars, people were shocked, amazed, and mindblown. Now, 13 years later when the director has come up with the second venture of the movie it has been received with the same applause and appreciation from the audience.

However, did you know James Cameron had offered Avatar’s lead role to Matt Damon before Sam Worthington but when he had rejected the role, it had gone to Sam? In an interview in 2019, as reported in FandomWire, Matt Damon had revealed that he regrets not doing a humongous project like Avatar as he was busy with his schedule with The Bourne Ultimatum. He even shared that the Titanic director had offered him a 10% of the movie but he wanted to start shooting during the post-production of the movie The Bourne Ultimatum. Saying that the post-production will “needed [him] to be around,” he rejected the offer.

This has been Matt Damon‘s one of the biggest regrets. When asked about the same to James Cameron, the director had revealed to BBC Radio 1, “He is beating himself up over this.” He even advised Matt that he needs to “get over it” as he is still one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood. James had even mentioned that he had to ‘regretfully decline’ the offer to do “another Bourne film.”

Well, for what it’s worth, thank god Sam Worthington came through to become Jake Sully of the Avatar world because without him we cannot imagine the character to get played by anyone else. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!

