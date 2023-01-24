SS Rajamouli’s RRR is writing history and how. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles and is one of the biggest releases of the year 2022. The film recently bagged the Golden Globe Award 2023 for ‘Naatu Naatu’ in ‘Best Original Song’ category and has now rewritten history yet again by scoring an Oscars 2023 nomination with the song in the same song category. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The song is competing against “Applause” (Tell it Like a Woman), “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick), “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and “This is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

The nominations for Oscars 2023 were announced by Allison Williams and actor-rapper-producer Riz Ahmed and were live streamed on the official YouTube channel of the prestigious awards ceremony.

The composer of RRR’s Naatu Naatu happens to be MM Keeravani and recently picked up the Golden Globe award after the song won in the best original song category.

For the unversed, in the past, India’s AR Rahman and Gulzar won in the ‘Best Original Song’ category for Slumdog Millionaire’s “Jai Ho” in 2009.

Congratulations to the entire team of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and they’re made history and how.

Meanwhile, RRR is currently streaming on OTT giant Netflix and creating records with the viewership on the platform.

