Kanye West, known for his controversial statements has been in the headlines after his marriage with Bianca Censori. The America Rapper / Entrepreneur is once again in the news as his entry has been reportedly banned by the Australian authorities. Read on to know more about it.

The newly-wed rapper Kanye West planned to meet the family of his new beau Bianca Censori in Australia. In the past, we have seen how Kanye West expresses his love while he was with Kim Kardashian and their social media feuds are widely renowned. However, it seems like Kanye might have a hard to blend in with his new in-laws.

According to a report by Billboard, the chief of Australia’s top civil rights organization has released a statement calling out authorities to block Kanye’s entry in the country. The Australian Jewish association also posted the letter which they sent to Immigration Minister.

KANYE WEST TO VISIT AUSTRALIA – AJA writes to Immigration Minister AJA was informed that Kanye West, who calls himself 'Ye' intends to visit Australia AJA has concerns about such a visit. Kanye West engages in antisemitic incitement & conspiracy theories & praised Adolf Hitler pic.twitter.com/xLYAzACnlY — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) January 23, 2023

“Calling for violence and hate must have consequences, and Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control,” said Dr. Dvir Abramovich, Chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, Australia.

The political views of Kanye West have not gone unnoticed by Australia’s anti-defamation commission, which is intent on seeing that the rapper is banned from entering the country. Kanye West’s comment about praising Adolf Hitler in an interview could be the reason for the outrage. In recent stories, Kanye’s Twitter account was also suspended last year after he mocked Elon Musk over his anti-Semitic comments.

Along with all the speculations, we know Kanye’s controversy has no end! Let us know what do you think about it?

