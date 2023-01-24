Miley Cyrus released her new album ‘Flowers’ after a long gap and her fans are going crazy. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the release date as it was her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. And since then, there has been a debacle over whether the singer intentionally released the song to take a dig at him or not. Now, Miley’s sister Brandi Cyrus reacted to the same and shared her views on it. Scroll below to know more about it!

Ever since Flowers released, Miley’s massive fanbase has been coming up with theories and speculating that it was their favourite pop star’s answer to Liam Hemsworth. Miley rose to fame after her performance in the Disney series Hannah Montana.

In the latest episode of Your Favourite Thing podcast, Brandi Cyrus talked about the debacle going over her sister Miley Cyrus‘ song Flowers. Sharing the same, Brandi told Well Adams as reported in US Weekly, “It’s so entertaining. The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know, can’t say. Genius though. The fans — I love Miley fans so much, they go hard in the paint. The fans on TikTok just keep creating narrative after narrative and it is so funny. It makes Miley seem like an absolute genius, and it’s just too good. Everyday I wake up to a new one.”

Brandi Cyrus cited a few theories, including Miley inducing lyrics of Bruno Mars’ song, “When I Was Your Man” which was once allegedly dedicated to her by Liam Hemsworth to get back to him. Even the fans noted that Miley Cyrus wore the same suit as Liam donned in the 2019 Avengers’ premiere, where he allegedly told the singer to behave!

Going forward in the conversation, Brandi Cyrus shared in the same podcast, “The narratives are fu*king hilarious, but it’s so great. It’s the best PR that could ever happen because it gets people talking about the song on TikTok and it’s everywhere. And it’s just so fun to watch it all play out. Miley fans, I love ya.”

When Wells asked Brandi whether the rumours are actually true or not, the sister kept it shut and wittily answered, “I’m not here to say. I’m letting this play out… Only Miley knows the truth.”

Well, we have no confirmed answers yet but it seems Miley Cyrus’ Flowers is making quite a buzz around everywhere! What are your thoughts about the Liam Hemsworth debacle? Let us know!

