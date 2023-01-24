Tom Cruise has earned a lot of fame for his acting career spanning over four decades and is still ruling it from the top as the no.1 action star across the world. Lately, he has been in the headlines for the success of Top Gun: Maverick and is still making noise as the film is expected to win big at the Oscars. However, if all such professional success is left aside, the actor shares a controversial history.

During the Covid times, the actor received flak for his f-bombs on the crew of Mission Impossible 7. But that’s not what we’re talking about. For those who don’t know, Tom has always been under the radar for his stories related to the church of Scientology. He had been a vocal supporter of Scientology but lately, he has been cutting ties with it, says the reports.

As per the story covered by Vanity Fair, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, Shelly Miscavige was given the task of finding an ideal girlfriend for their member, Tom Cruise. Back in 2004, auditions were reportedly carried out to select an ‘ideal woman’ for the Top Gun actor. It is learnt that several actresses were called for an audition, who thought it was an audition for a film. All these were members of Scientology.

The report further had it that in October 2004, Nazanin Boniadi was chosen above all to be Tom Cruise’s lady after the audition. Reportedly, she was forced to reveal everything about her including “every detail of her s*x life”. Before going on a date with Cruise, she was asked to make some changes in appearance including removing braces and even breaking up with her boyfriend. It was also said that Nazanin had to sign several confidentiality agreements back then. However, in early 2005, they decided to split.

