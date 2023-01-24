Edward Christopher Sheeran, popularly known as Ed Sheeran, is one of the most popular singer-songwriters in the international music industry. He has a fan following throughout the world and was even named the world’s best-selling artist of 2017. But once he claimed that Lady Gaga took him as a waiter at an award event.

Ed and Lady Gaga are two of the world’s most famous people and have been so for some time. Even in 2015, when Gaga was working with Tony Bennett and was cast in American Horror Story, Ed dominated the awards season following the release of ‘X’ (multiply) in 2014.

Although Ed Sheeran is a popular artist in the music industry, Lady Gaga failed to recognize him At the GRAMMY Awards in 2015. The ‘Shape of You’ singer took to Twitter to explain that Lady G had misidentified him as a servant at the highly regarded ceremony.

While many were shocked to read his tweet, it turned out that the tweet was from a fan account. The tweet read, “I love @ladygaga. Spoke to her earlier and she mistook me for a waiter. Gotta love the #GRAMMYs. #INeedANewSuit? Aha”. However, the original tweet has been deleted soon later.

Ed Sheeran soon set the record straight by sharing a picture of himself with Lady Gaga after a Stevie Wonder tribute concert. The picture had a caption that read, “Just bumped into gaga she’s fetching me a drink. God bless the press.”

Bloody Mary singer also set the record straight concerning the rumour. She tweeted, “Silly stories about me & Ed Sheeran! Of course, I know who this gem is!”, before dropping some sage advice, ‘THERE ARE NO WAITERS AT THE GRAMMYS PEOPLE.”

Ed then replied in his trademark sense of humour, “In all seriousness, where is my drink?”

