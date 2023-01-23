



Social media these days is no longer a means just to stay connected to your friends and families. It has grown much bigger than that; it is the platform for creating major influencers who have made a career out of it. One of the most well-known personalities, Addison Rae, has achieved quite a lot at her tender age. And all this success did not come easy, and the young influencer is a fashion icon as well. She will give any supermodel a run for their money; stay with us till the end of this article to believe it.

The world of the internet opens new gates for people, and it happened the same with Rae as well; she started it all with TikTok, and now she was ranked the highest-earning TikTok personality by Forbes in 2021. not only that, she made it to the magazine’s “30 Under 30” list as well.

Going through Twitter, we stumbled upon one of her fan pages where we saw a picture of where she channelled her inner Angelina Jolie. Earlier, we covered the throwback photoshoot of Jolie, where she posed half-n*ked with a horse. Addison Rae took a page out of the veteran actress’ book of fashion as she did a similar photoshoot. Rae posed with a white horse, wearing a pair of white trousers with a pair of chunky black boots.

Addison Rae as young Angelina Jolie photographed by Davis Bates pic.twitter.com/M3WVUlbKhr — Addison Rae Squad (@sunraesquad) July 21, 2022

angelina jolie by david lachapelle, 2001 pic.twitter.com/hefBYyq7NF — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) December 9, 2022

Addison Rae went for a topless look, just like Angelina Jolie. Rae also tied up her hair in a ponytail while Jolie covered bre*sts with a belt around the horse’s neck; Addison used her long brunette hair to cover her s*xy b**bs. For makeup, she went for a no-makeup makeup look with no highlighter or contouring. But she did not forget to put on a good amount of blush on her cheeks. For lips, the actress chose to wear a n*de pink shade that almost looked like her natural lip colour. The overall photoshoot and her expression really reminded us of Angelina’s pictures.

Addison Rae undoubtedly looked very cute in addition to looking as s*xy as a siren. On the professional front, she appeared in Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the episode “New Friends and the Bunker.” She also played the lead role of Padgett Sawyer in Netflix‘s He’s All That.

