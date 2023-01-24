After Avengers: Endgame, years later, a bunch of superheroes will be fighting against an antagonist on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is set to release in 2025. And the antagonist is none other than Kang: The Conqueror and we will get a detailed character sketch in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. However, now, in a media interaction, the screenwriter Jeff Loveless hinted that the characters who were introduced in Phase 4 will go through major tests in Phases 5 & 6 to become tougher to fight Kang. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Even though the Phase 4 Avenger movies and series couldn’t make such an impact on the audience, the makers are confident enough that Phases 5 & 6 will be much more grandeur. Kevin Feige and other core members of the MCU world have been teasing the upcoming Avenger movies to maintain that hype.

In a recent with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), screenwriter Jeff Loveless talked about what can be expected from the new heroes in the upcoming movies. Without giving much details, the writer hinted at how the new characters from Phase 4 will undergo major tests in Phases 5 & 6 to become their better selves.

Jeff Loveless shared, “As I’m building to Avengers I want it to feel like a generational struggle. Phase 4 felt like the birth of new characters. You’re giving everyone a little bit of a breath, you’re broadening out the universe, you have fun Disney Plus shows that are elevating characters. And now I think it’s time to put the pedal to the gas again, and really take all these new characters that we like and throw them into the fire.”

Phase 4 introduced a bunch of new and young characters, including Simu Liu’s Shang Chi from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel from Ms Marvel, Letitia Wright’s Shuri (new Black Panther) and others. However, even though Shang-Chi didn’t have a connection with the Avengers directly, the screenwriter’s comment affirmed that it’s going to change.

As per reports, it has been speculated that in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, along with the new and young characters, the veteran ones, including Wong (Benedict Wong), Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Venom (Tom Hardy) and others might join the fight. Well, if that’s the scenario, we can’t wait for Phases 5 & 6 to commence.

