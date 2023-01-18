A dog is now beating a celebrity in terms of wealth? Well, bizarre things happen all around us every time. Popular Hollywood rapper and fashion tycoon Kanye West has become poorer than a dog! Reports are going rife that a German Shepherd’s worth has beaten Kanye West after a massive drop was seen in his wealth graph post his anti-semetic comments. Scroll below to read the full report!

For those who don’t know, West was formerly married to fashionista and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian. However, they are now divorced, and as per reports, Kanye has tied the knot once again with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a hush-hush wedding. Photos of the newly married couple have been going viral.

Coming back to Kanye West‘s value dropping to a point where a dog can also beat him. According to Animated Times, Kanye lost his billionaire worth after his controversial anti-semetic comment. After that incident, his value dropped to a meagre $400 million. Not just this, Ye lost his $1.5 billion worth Adidas contract, which created an even more dip in his worth value. With his statement he not only got on the wrong side of the virtuous speech, he also entered the cancel culture. A lot of brands cancelled on him, including Adidas.

On the other hand, the German Shepherd, Gunther IV is worth $500 million as per “The Ultimate Rich Pet List” by All About Cats Magazine. If you are wondering why the Netflix original Gunther’s Millions’ star Gunther IV has become this rich, the answer is he is a trust fund baby who needs to thank his grandfather Gunther III from whom he inherited most of the wealth. As per a legend, the K-9 half-billionaire’s grandfather got $80 million from his owner after his death as he died with no heir. Since then, this wealth has multiplied and helped Gunther IV gain this popularity and become more rich than Kanye West.

Well, Kanye West often leads the headlines for either his personal life or his controversies. But this time, he is in the news because he became poorer than a dog! What do you have to say about that? Let us know!

