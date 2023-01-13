American rapper, singer, and songwriter Kanye West is well-known for sparking controversy due to his conduct on social media. Now he is making headlines for secretly marrying Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Now his ex-wife Kim Kardashian reacts to the shocking news.

For those who are unaware, Bianca is the same woman who Kanye was recently seen having a private rendezvous with. She has been a part of the brand Yeezy for ‘several years.’ Even though the alleged wedding has taken place, some reports claim they have not filed for a marriage certificate to make their marriage legal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a series of cryptic quotes and it comes at a time when reports of the rapper’s secret wedding to Bianca are in the headlines. The reality TV star wrote, “I’m really in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.” She later added another, which said: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you.”

While her final post read, “People who want to see you win will help you win. Remember that.” Take a look at her Instagram stories below:

Two months after the legal conclusion of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye “married” Yeezy architect Bianca. The rapper and reality personality were wed for six years. On February 19, 2021, Kim and Kanye filed for divorce, and they were formally separated in November. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are their four children, and they share care of them both physically and legally.

The 45-year-old rapper is rumoured to have wed Bianca in a private ceremony, and the couple has been photographed donning wedding bands. His band was first seen on him last week, and sources told TMZ that it symbolises his devotion to her after the marriage.

Must Read: Did Karan Johar Just Offer Kartik Aaryan An Olive Branch? Filmmaker Calls Shehzada Trailer ‘Entertainment Ka Zabardast Tadka’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News