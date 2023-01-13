Reality TV star Kim Kardashian never stays away from the spotlight. Be it her relationships, fashion sense, or sometimes her unapologetic statements, she never fails to make headlines. After her split with popular rapper Kanye West, she dated Pete Davidson. However, they have now parted ways.

Kim has always been vocal about her personal life and never really shies away from giving some honest statements about her s*x life. In fact, a lot of times she overshared about her s*x life that made netizens say it wasn’t really required. Kim once revealed that she honoured her grandmother by having s*x in front fireplace. Scroll down to read this throwback story about when Kim shared details about intimacy with Pete Davidson.

According to a Fox News report, reality TV show star Kim Kardashian once shared intimate details of her s*x life with her grandmother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Campbell in one of her The Kardashians episode. Kim said, “Pete and I were staying at Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, My grandma told me that you really live your life when you have s*x in front of the fireplace.”

“And so we had s*x in front of the fireplace in honour of you,” Kardashian shared with her grandmother. After realizing the fact she had just shared very private details of her family on cameras, Kim Kardashian said, “I know that’s really creepy.”

Interestingly, then Kim’s grandmother asked, “Not in lobby?”

Kim Kardashian clarified that she and Davidson did not get down to the business in lobby before saying, “But how creepy it would be to think about your grandmother before having s*x?”

Well! Well! It was definitely too much information at once, isn’t it? Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson parted ways after being together for 9 months.

