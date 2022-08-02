Kim Kardashian is one of the most followed personalities on social media, not just for the beauty empire that she runs but also without all those business outlets surrounding her. She has a way with keeping her audience hooked and her social media profile also reflects this fact effortlessly. In a recent turn of events, she dropped a bunch of stunning pictures dressed in a tiny bikini and let’s just way we are awestruck.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kim was previously in the news when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s original custom-made dress from 1962 at Met Gala 2022. She lost a lot of weight to fit into the cream-coloured skin-fit gown but the controversy that followed, had everyone questioning her choices. There were strong reports with before and after pictures that suggested that Kim had ruined the iconic dress by trying too hard to fit into it and several historians called her out for leaving the piece damaged and stretched.

Advertisement

In a recent turn of events, Kim Kardashian dropped a bunch of pictures in a white bikini at an open beach and they are now taking the internet by storm. In the first click, she can be seen stepping out of water while her hair flies with the breeze. Her attire implies that she just took a dip at the beach and in some of the clicks she can even be seen playing around with her hair while being immersed in water partially.

In the pictures, Kim Kardashian can be seen wearing a tiny plain white bikini bottom which comes with a matching top as well. She added a see-through white Shirt to the look that clings to her torso while she has kept the overall look simple with no accessories or makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Her no makeup look left a part of the internet quite amused and some people even resorted to trolling her for the same.

“How much u edited this?”, a comment read.

“Are you on drugs ? @kimkardashian it’s ok I like shrooms too”, another said.

“Blonde hair GOTTA GO babe. Like now. You looked washed”, the third one said.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder’s Ratings Drop Further On Rotten Tomatoes As It Equals The Lowest-Rated Thor Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram