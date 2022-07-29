Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has gone candid about her anti-aging procedures.

Having repeatedly denied accusations of her using Botox to keep her youthful looks, the star shared with her fans details of her skincare treatments in erasing wrinkles and aging spots, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kim Kardashian used her Instagram Story to unleash short clips displaying her treatments.

“So Kim‘s here to continue her skin journey,” the cosmetic specialist began sharing.

“As we get a little bit older, we get some sun, our skin develops different pigmentations, so you get all sorts of different skin tones and colours and textures.”

In the short video, Kim Kardashian could be seen dressed in a white robe with her hair tied in a high bun while receiving facial care. Over the footage, she added a short explanation of the procedures by writing, “I’m having TWO treatments done simultaneously at @drghavami’s MedSpa @gpsaesthetics. Moxi & Broadband Light & Sciton’s Moxi Laser.”

In her post, Kim also spilled on one of her treatments: “Sciton’s Broadband Light: Broadband light is an advanced light therapy treatment that addresses a range of skin concerns, including acne, rosacea, age spots, sun spots, fine line and wrinkles, and uneven textures.” She further explained that it “treats superficial sun damage on the face and body,” adding that the treatment only took 5 minutes.

Kim Kardashian additionally admitted that she is “obsessed” with skin and facial care.

“I’m obsessed w skin care and facial treatments and lasers so wanted to share what this is,” she wrote in one of her captions.

Kim Kardashian added, “Together the combo was amazing and didn’t hurt bc I numbed but I think I could have done without numbing honestly.”

