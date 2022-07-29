Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo brothers, reveal that Jon Favreau advised not to kill Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. When the Infinity Saga ended, so did the journey of several Marvel stars, including RDJ. We all remember watching the heart-aching scene where Tony Stark died. As emotional as it was, it has helped in shaping the MCU.

Downey Jr has been the crux of Marvel as it was his 2008 film that started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His superhero became an instant hit amongst the fans, and he played the role for ten years. However, it was Jon, aka Happy Hogan, who was against the fate decided for RDJ in Endgame.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, the Russo brothers revealed they chose to ignore Favreau and went ahead to kill Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script,” Anthony Russo said.

“And [he] said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'” Joe Russo continued. “I remember pacing on the corner of a stage on the phone with Jon Favreau, trying to talk him off a ledge. [Because] he’s like, ‘You can’t do this. It’s gonna devastate people, and you don’t want them, you know, walking out of the theater and into traffic,'” the Russo brothers added.

The Avengers Endgame directors also said that they would have had the same reaction if Jon was the one who would have dropped his information on them. The duo also spoke about how Robert Downey Jr was able to play the role of Iron Man for ten years.

“You know Robert, I think the reason he played Iron Man for a decade is because he never had to go to set. As soon as Iron Man suited up, Robert was gone,” the Avengers: Endgame directors said.

