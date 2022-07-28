Rihanna’s beau A$AP Rocky once revealed that he was a part of three drug-fuelled orgies. It is common for many Hollywood A-listers to be open about their s*x life. Many celebs like Will Smith, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lawrence, John Krasinski, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more have spoken about the same.

Even Riri has been vocal about hers. Once, the Umbrella singer spoke about her preferences and said that she doesn’t like “hollow” one-night stands. The singer said that even though she wants to have s*x, she doesn’t want to wake up the next morning feeling guilty.

While Rihanna doesn’t like having flings, her baby daddy A$AP Rocky once revealed his own secrets from his s*x life, and we must admit, it is quite adventurous. Back in 2015, the rapper hit the headlines after revealing he has been a part of LSD fuelled orgies. The Praise the Lord rapper spoke with New York Post about how psychedelics have influenced his music.

It was then when A$AP Rocky revealed how it also affected his s*x life. Rihanna’s beau shared that he received LCD from ILoveMakonnen at the South by Southwest Music Festival. “This n***a looked like Buddha with a Jheri curl!” Rocky said. “After that, I went back to my mansion and f*cked nine chicks. It was pretty rad. That’s a true story,” he said.

The rapper explained that he didn’t sleep with all the nine women at once. “You have three at a time, and then you have three orgies. That’s nine chicks,” he said. Well, to each their own. Meanwhile, Rocky is now in a relationship with Riri. Not just that, but the two also welcomed their first child recently.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy sometime in May this year. Just recently, she and A$AP Rocky were spotted on a date night for the first time since they became parents.

