Did Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom take a dig at her having a second child with Tristan Thompson? The youngest Kardashian sister has had a tough time when it comes to her love life. Much of her rocky relationship with Odom was covered in Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe was married to the former basketball player.

Advertisement

However, they called it quits, and reports of Lamar cheating on her surfaced. After going through one heartbreak, Kardashian began dating Tristan. The two gave birth to a daughter, True. Unfortunately, even Thompson cheated on her on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

Tristan Thompson was absent during the delivery of his and Khloe Kardashian’s first child. However, despite many scandals, the Good American founder decided to have another child with him via surrogacy. It was recently revealed that they went through the procedure in December. Several people reacted to this news, and now, so has Lamar Odom.

While most people shared their disappointment over the news of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second baby, Lamar Odom has decided to take a dig at it. As per Page Six, he said, “They’re going to have another baby? She could have hollered at me for that.” What was more shocking than the reports of a second child was Thompson’s latest paternity scandal.

For the unversed, a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed he fathered her child. It was said that the baby was conceived in March while Thompson was in Texas celebrating his 30th birthday. Much like the rest of the world, Khloe was kept in the dark about the same.

The Kar-Jenner clan’s new reality show, The Kardashians, saw Khloe Kardashian talking about it and being clueless over the news. But it seems like Kim Kardashian’s sister is over Tristan Thompson for good, as some sources revealed she is getting back into the dating game.

Must Read: Lamar Odom Takes A Sly Dig At Khloe Kardashian Over Second Baby With Tristam Thompson: “She Could Have Hollered At Me For That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram