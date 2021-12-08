The Tristan Thompson paternity lawsuit has been all over the internet and looks like there is another development in the case. The NBA star impregnated his personal trainer in March this year when he was still in a relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian. According to the most recent reports, Tristan Thompson has issued a gag order against the baby mama Maralee Nichols, refraining her from speaking about the lawsuit.

For the unversed, Khloe and Tristan have had an on and off relationship since 2016 while also co-parenting their daughter, True. A few reports suggest that the couple officially broke up in Spring this year and Khloe is having a tough time digesting the fact that Tristan cheated while they were dating. She has also kept a low profile ever since, making her first public appearance with the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson has accused Maralee Nichols of leaking information to the media, regarding the third child and the paternity suit. He has, hence, filed a gag suit against the trainer, restricting her from “distributing or disseminating to any other individual and/or media”. He also believes that the act was “flagrant and callous disregard for this Court’s authority and with malicious intent toward.”

Maralee Nichols slapped a lawsuit against Tristan Thompson a few days back, asking him to reimburse the birth expenses and pay for child support. She also asked for full custody of the child with visitation rights for the baby daddy. Tristan, on the other hand, doubts if the child is his and has been demanding a DNA test on the baby that was born on December 3, 2021. In the lawsuit, Tristan Thompson mentioned “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts.”

