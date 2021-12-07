Jennifer Lawrence enjoys a huge fan following across the globe not just for her top-notch acting skills but also for her distinct sense of fashion. She has lately been promoting her upcoming film Don’t Look Up and as a part of it, she recently appeared on a popular television talk show. The actor revealed in the interaction that she kept herself busy during the three-year break and also ended up having a lot of s*x.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Don’t Look Up is an upcoming sci-fi comedy film that will hit the theatres on December 10, 2021. The movie has been directed by Adam McKay and features popular actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep in the lead roles. The plot of Don’t Look Up revolves around a pair of scientists who are trying to convince the world that an approaching comet will wipe out the human race from the planet.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and opened up on the three-year break she took before this movie. In a segment of the interview, Stephen asked. “What did you do? Did you have fun? What did you do for the last three years?”. As a response to the question, JLaw was seen cradling her belly slowly before jokingly mentioning that she had a lot of s*x during this period.

Jennifer Lawrence also spoke about what career path she would have chosen if she were to take a permanent break from acting. She was of the strong belief that she would have been a homemaker and a really good one. “No, I really do. I make a mess, but I’m really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess”, she said.

Apart from her witty replies, Jennifer Lawrence also won the internet with her stunning appearance in a polka dotted black dress. The outfit complimented her baby bump and her pregnancy glow was clearly the highlight of her look.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Finds Support In Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick Amid Tristan Thompson’s 3rd Child Drama?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube