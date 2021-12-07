With just a couple of days until the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the hype around the Tom Holland starrer is on an all-time high. But is it possible for a Holland film to release and the actor not leak some spoilers or scenes? Well, the answer is no.

As per a recent report, Tom had kept his streak alive by slipping some deets about the opening scene in the Spider-Man 3 film. So what is the scene? Well, read down to know it.

According to Collider, Tom Holland revealed the opening scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home by saying, “What’s cool about this film is it picks up right after the second one finishes. So the second one finishes with a freeze-frame of Spider-Man, the third one starts with the same freeze-frame.”

In case you missed it, Spider-Man: Far From Home concluded with J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) revealing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man’s identity to the whole world in the mid-credits after being persuaded by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the spidey is a villain. While it was a given that Spider-Man: No Way Home will deal with the consequences of this expose, we never actually knew that the two films were so closely linked.

Not just Tom Holland, but Marvel producer Kevin Feige also confirmed the same in the film’s newly issued press notes. It states, “No Way Home starts immediately after the events of Far From Home, which was always something we wanted to do in a story – start right immediately at that moment. We’re finally able to do that here, and it doesn’t go well for Peter. As he starts his senior year, it is very chaotic and a dichotomy to where we met him in Homecoming, walking into his sophomore year.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home will release on December 16 in India and the next day across the world. Directed by Jon Watts, the film stars Tom Holland in the titular role alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans.

