Who isn’t excited to see Tom Holland headline the third Spider-Man flick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? While the release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home edges closer, the hype around the film is not dying thanks to the many villains, the multiverse and Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield supposed appearance.

Advertisement

While these aspects will keep you waiting for December 17 (Dec 16 for those in India), we how have come across reports revealing how long it is. And let us tell you, it’s pretty long. In fact, as per the time mentioned in this report, Spider-Man 3 has become the 3rd longest Marvel film. Read on to know the details.

Advertisement

As per a Collider report, after interacting with trusted sources, Spider-Man: No Way Home has a final run time of 150 minutes. How many hours? Well, this Tom Holland starrer will show us Spidey action, drama and romance for a total of 2 hours and 30 minutes— including the credits. With so many villains as well as Doctor Strange, we aren’t shocked that the makers need to make it a lengthy film. But there’s more.

As reported by the portal, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 150-minute run-time includes the credits — but details about exactly what’s in the credits is unknown. Everything’s tightly under wraps! In fact, the report states that no one outside of the studios (Marvel a Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios) has seen the entire movie till now. The first press screenings will be held on December 13, 2021, just a couple of days before the general release.

This run time not only makes Spider-Man: No Way Home the longest Spidey movie in the MCU, it’s also become the third-longest Marvel superhero flick. For your comparison, Spider-Man: Homecoming – the first MCU solo Spider-Man film, was 133 minutes (2 hours and 13 minutes). Its sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, ran for 129 minutes (2 hours and 9 minutes). Talking about it becoming the third-longest Marvel superhero flick, Marvel’s most recent release Eternals has a run time of 157 minutes (2 hours and 37 minutes) while Avengers: Endgame was 181 minutes long (3 hours and 1 minute).

Starring Tom Holland in the titular role this Jon Watts directorial also features Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Jamie Foxx, and many more.

How excited are you to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres in less than a fortnight? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Sandra Bullock Recalls On ‘Not’ Watching Ryan Reynolds ‘Not So Little’ Wiener: “Because You Wanna Look Down…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube