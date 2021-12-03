Although globally, the worry of Omicron looms for moviegoers, the desire to watch their favourite Marvel superhero, Spider-Man, in the theatres is much more potent. The new film in the Marvel franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is a silver lining for theatres and the Hollywood industry, which took a toll in the pandemic last year.

Advertisement

A Marvel movie is a sure shot formula for movie theatres across the world to ace up the revenue stream. The film, Spider-Man: No Way Home has crossed the record of even ‘The Black Widow’ in terms of advanced ticket booking.

The numbers from the first day of pre-sale bookings have surpassed the record set by Avengers: End Game.

Early this week, when ticket reservation commenced, Spider-Man: No Way Home, within a two-hour window, was able to beat the Black Widow’s pre-sale record of the first day.

Advertisement

The film also managed to surpass its predecessors- Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

According to Quartz, the rush to buy the tickets crashed many ticket websites. Many fans have taken to social media to express this inconvenience.

One user on Twitter wrote, “WHY CAN’T I BUY MY SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME TICKETS @RegalMovies #SpiderMan.” Another wrote, “aaaahh all the sites have crashed for #NoWayHome Tickets #SpiderMan.”

This shows how much of a frenzy the Marvel Universe films create through their global fan following. The downpour of ticket sales is a boost for the theatres after the pandemic.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third film in the Tom Holland Homecoming franchise. It has a stellar cast of Holland in the titular role, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch essaying the role of Dr Strange.

The film wraps the 20 years of the Spider-Man movie series.

Fans are excited to see how the final film in the trilogy will shape up, although producers have said that the franchise will continue beyond the trilogy.

What are your fan theories about the upcoming Spider-Man film? Tell us in the comments below!

Must Read: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Having A ‘Very Strange’ Relationship With Robert Pattinson: “Everyone Assumes We’re Kind Of Great Mates”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube