There is a whole generation that has crushed on two of the most desired Hollywood boys of their times Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson. It still is their time, but they aren’t boys anymore, you get that. While one is our Harry Potter, the other is the Twilight star and soon to be the Cape Crusader Batman in the DCEU’s dark take on the superhero. But won’t it be amusing to know the kind of relationship these two share with each other? Well, Daniel describes it as Strange.

Years before he was known for being the lead hero Edward Cullen in Twilight, Robert Pattinson played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He shared close screen space with Daniel Radcliffe and who knew that they will be two of the biggest Hollywood stars then. Turns out Radcliffe has now decided to talk about the dynamic they share. He talks about seeing Pattinson on a billboard during Twilight and thinking he has seen the guy.

The fact that the two actors have appeared in a massive franchise, one might think that they are very good friends. But that is not the case reveals Daniel Radcliffe who describes his relationship with Robert Pattinson as ‘strange’. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, talking about his dynamic with Robert Pattinson, Daniel Radcliffe said, “Literally the first, I was in New York about to do Equus, and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!’ I hadn’t heard of the Twilight books at the time; I hadn’t been aware of that phenomenon.”

“And so yeah, it’s odd. We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in ages. Because everyone assumes we’re kind of great mates, but I’ve met him, he’s a lovely guy when I worked with him.”

Please make these two meet someone and let them be friends.

