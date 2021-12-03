The ‘Princess of Pop’, aka Britney Spears, could have become a royal in real life. New reports have come in that suggest a link-up between the Toxic singer and Prince William. After the whole conservatorship case, Spears has been making the headlines a lot. The singer just celebrated her 40th birthday with her fiance, Sam Asghari.

Though the couple is just engaged, there are already rumours of them being married. Now imagine none of this would have happened, and the singer would have been living the life of a literal princess, as some people speculate a relationship between Britney and the Duke of Cambridge.

Royal author Christopher Andersen has recently claimed in his new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, that Prince William had an alleged cyber relationship with Britney Spears and Lauren Bush before meeting or getting married to Kate Middleton.

While talking to the US Weekly, Andersen also said, “[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush.” The royal author also claimed that while Britney Spears and Prince William were talking, their relationship never escalated.

“There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period,” he said. Previously, the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer revealed during a 2002 interview with ITV1’s Frank Skinner Show that the pair “exchanged emails for a little bit, and he was supposed to come and see [her] somewhere, but it didn’t work out.”

Now, Prince William is married to Kate Middleton and has three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis together. While Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are winning the hearts of their fans through their adorable Instagram posts.

