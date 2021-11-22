Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For Refusing To Answer On Conservatorship Row On Red Carpet: "It's Equivalent To A Lie"

Britney Spears took to her Instagram Stories on Friday evening (U.S. Time) to post a video of fellow ’90s pop star, Christina Aguilera, who refused to answer a question about the Princess of Pop during a recent interview, reports ‘Variety’.

The video is from the red carpet at Thursday’s Latin Grammy Awards when Aguilera was asked by a reporter if she has been in communication with Spears following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship. Aguilera’s publicist is seen interjecting and pulling Aguilera away, saying, “No, we’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry.”

Christina Aguilera frowns, telling the reporters that she can’t answer the question before walking away from the press line and adding, “But I’m happy for her.”

Britney Spears posted the video of Aguilera alongside the message: “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you … yes I do matter!!!!!”

Spears and Aguilera rose to fame together as child stars on Disney’s ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, on which they co-starred from 1993-1994. As teenagers, they both catapulted to international superstardom at the same time, when female pop singers were rising in the age of ’90s boy bands, alongside Mandy Moore and Jessica Simpson, notes ‘Variety’ in its report.

This past June, after Britney Spears‘ blistering testimony about the abuse she claims she endured during her conservatorship, Aguilera voiced her support for her, posted a childhood photo together and posting a statement, which said, in part: “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through … It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish.”

