While the season of weddings has began, so has that of Awards and award night. The 2021 American Music Awards aka AMAs 2021were held on Sunday, November 21 and below we have brought you the entire winner list. From BTS to Taylor, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, Kanye West and more, here’s who all took home an award.

Held at the Microsoft Theater in LA, the award night celebrating music was hosted by Cardi B. The even featured several much loved performances from artists such as BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Talking about the winners of the night, Korean big band BTS left their ARMY grinning like a cheshire cat as they took home several awards (three to be exact), including ‘Artist of the year.’ Another artist to take home several AMAs 2021 awards was singer Taylor Swift. She was bestowed the ‘Favourite Pop Album’ and ‘Favourite Female Pop Artist’ awards. With these wins, Taylor has broken her own record for the most AMA wins in history.

Check out the complete American Music Awards aka AMAs 2021 winner list below:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS (WINNER)

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – DÁKITI

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More (WINNER)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON – Peaches

Favourite Trending Song

Erica Banks – Buss It

Måneskin – Beggin’

Megan Thee Stallion – Body (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Popp Hunna – Adderall (Corvette Corvette)

Favourite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – Leave The Door Open

Cardi B – Up

Lil Nas X -MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS (WINNER)

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, Evermore (WINNER)

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favourite Pop Song

BTS – Butter (WINNER)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa – Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine (WINNER)

Lee Brice, Hey World

Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Chris Young & Kane Brown -Famous Friends

Gabby Barrett – The Good Ones (WINNER)

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Saweetie

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News (WINNER)

Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave, SoulFly

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B – Up (WINNER)

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV – Lemonade

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK – Calling My Phone

Polo G – RAPSTAR

Pop Smoke – What You Know Bout Love

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Tank

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her (WINNER)

GIVĒON, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, missunderstood

Favourite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – Leave The Door Open (WINNER)

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

GIVĒON, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R., “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G (WINNER)

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga (WINNER)

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Latin Album

Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO (WINNER)

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G, KG0516

Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – DÁKITI

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA – LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE

Farruko – Pepas

Kali Uchis – telepatía (WINNER)

Maluma & The Weeknd – Hawái (Remix)

Favourite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

Favourite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favourite Gospel Artist

Kanye West (WINNER)

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello (WINNER)

Regard

Tiësto

In addition to airing live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, AMAs 2021 will stream on Hulu the following day.

Let us know what you think of the AMAs 2021 winners below.

