While the season of weddings has began, so has that of Awards and award night. The 2021 American Music Awards aka AMAs 2021were held on Sunday, November 21 and below we have brought you the entire winner list. From BTS to Taylor, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, Kanye West and more, here’s who all took home an award.
Advertisement
Held at the Microsoft Theater in LA, the award night celebrating music was hosted by Cardi B. The even featured several much loved performances from artists such as BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more.
Talking about the winners of the night, Korean big band BTS left their ARMY grinning like a cheshire cat as they took home several awards (three to be exact), including ‘Artist of the year.’ Another artist to take home several AMAs 2021 awards was singer Taylor Swift. She was bestowed the ‘Favourite Pop Album’ and ‘Favourite Female Pop Artist’ awards. With these wins, Taylor has broken her own record for the most AMA wins in history.
Check out the complete American Music Awards aka AMAs 2021 winner list below:
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS (WINNER)
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Advertisement
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Kid LAROI
Trending
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – Mood
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – DÁKITI
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More (WINNER)
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON – Peaches
Favourite Trending Song
Erica Banks – Buss It
Måneskin – Beggin’
Megan Thee Stallion – Body (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
Popp Hunna – Adderall (Corvette Corvette)
Favourite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – Leave The Door Open
Cardi B – Up
Lil Nas X -MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Favourite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS (WINNER)
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favourite Pop Album
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, Evermore (WINNER)
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favourite Pop Song
BTS – Butter (WINNER)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa – Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande – Save Your Tears (Remix)
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine (WINNER)
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Chris Young & Kane Brown -Famous Friends
Gabby Barrett – The Good Ones (WINNER)
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Saweetie
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News (WINNER)
Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B – Up (WINNER)
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV – Lemonade
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK – Calling My Phone
Polo G – RAPSTAR
Pop Smoke – What You Know Bout Love
Favourite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Tank
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Usher
Favourite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favourite R&B Album
Doja Cat, Planet Her (WINNER)
GIVĒON, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood
Favourite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – Leave The Door Open (WINNER)
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
GIVĒON, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R., “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Becky G (WINNER)
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga (WINNER)
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favourite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO (WINNER)
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
Favourite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – DÁKITI
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA – LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE
Farruko – Pepas
Kali Uchis – telepatía (WINNER)
Maluma & The Weeknd – Hawái (Remix)
Favourite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
Favourite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favourite Gospel Artist
Kanye West (WINNER)
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello (WINNER)
Regard
Tiësto
In addition to airing live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, AMAs 2021 will stream on Hulu the following day.
Let us know what you think of the AMAs 2021 winners below.
Must Read: Scarlett Johansson & Marvel Are Working On A ‘Top-Secret’ Project & It’s Not Related To Black Widow, Kevin Feige Confirms
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement