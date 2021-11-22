Fans across the globe were relieved when Scarlett Johansson and Marvel announced the end of their battle. The two were in a legal tug of war over the release format of Black Widow. ScaJo has accused Disney of breaching her contract and releasing the movie simultaneously on Disney+, while she was promised an exclusive theatrical release. But now that everything is good and they have settled their differences, it seems like they are back at working together in full force.

Advertisement

Don’t believe us? It was confirmed by both that their partnership will continue and that Scarlett will continue to be the lead actor and producer on the Tower Of Terror movie adaptation. If that wasn’t enough to excite you already, Kevin Feige, Marvel President is now teasing a secret Marvel project that he is developing with Johansson and it is not related to Natasha Romanoff. Read on to know everything you should about the most exciting update of the day.

Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson most recently became the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. The actor was congratulated by many of her Marvel Cinematic Universe family members and Hollywood contemporaries. She joined the likes of Samuel L Jackson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and more. One of the people who congratulated her was also Kevin Feige who teased the project.

The Marvel boss said, “We already are working with Scarlett on another not Black Widow-related top-secret Marvel Studios project.” Praising Scarlett Johansson he added, “Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. That she’s chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for. Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”

Well, we are as intrigued as you to know what this project is! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else in the realm of entertainment.

Must Read: Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Home Videos, Text Messages From Court To Be Revealed In The New Documentary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube