A new documentary containing all the details regarding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce is in the making. When the couple had split, the whole world was the witness of what unfolded next. The Aquaman actress had claimed that Depp physically abused her.

Now, after defamation and a libel case, with the actor losing major film deals like the Fantastic Beasts franchise, their case has reached a point where the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has gotten the permission to go through Heard’s phone to prove the assault photos were fake.

The new documentary, which will be titled Johnny vs. Amber will reportedly tell the story from both their perspectives, as per the reports and will be available on Discovery Plus. It will dive into the dissolution of the short-lived relationship of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which lasted from 2015 to 2017.

According to Deadline, Nick Hornby, the Co-CEO of Optomen, the company producing the documentary on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s divorce, said, “Through the tapes, home videos and text messages are shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence.”

Previously, Depp spoke about being “boycotted” from Hollywood, which prompted several actors, including Dakota Johnson to show support to him and speak up against the ‘cancel culture.’ After several months of a lengthy legal battle, the actor got back his Fantastic Beast franchise. However, there are rumours of a Jack Sparrow project in making without having Johnny in it.

“Johnny’s film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. While Amber’s film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn into a violent drug-fueled monster,” read a statement on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s new documentary.

