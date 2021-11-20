Do we have another actor onboard the list of potential James Bond? Ryan Reynolds has recently expressed his thoughts on playing the iconic British spy. Following the release of No Time to Die, which is the 25th instalment in the Bond franchise, a big question of who will replace Daniel Craig as 007 has been making the rounds.

Released in September, the film was a final hurrah for Craig, who has played the role of Bond since Casino Royale. After several movies and a lot of fame, the actor has retired from his role as 007. Keep reading to know what Reynolds said about taking up the mantle as Bond.

In an interview with The Times, Ryan Reynolds speaks about being the next James Bond while referring to his Canadian roots. If the producers are considering non-British actors, then Ryan may want to get into the fun. “I hear they’re looking for a new Bond. Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested,” the Free Guy actor said.

Ryan Reynolds recently appeared in Red Notice, which also features Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. The Rock has previously spoken about wanting to play the role of James Bond. The actor also revealed his grandfather was a Bond villain in Sean Connery’s ‘You Only Live Twice.’

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery,” Johnson said to Esquire. “It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t wanna be a villain. Gotta be Bond,” he added.

Unlike Dwayne, Ryan Reynolds also said that he was not even “remotely serious” while talking to the outlet. Other actors who have been the frontrunners in the list of who can be the next James Bond includes Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Bridgerton star Rege Jean-Page, Eternals fame Richard Madden, Idris Elba and more.

