Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, popularly known by their ship name ‘Bennifer’, is one of the most-followed couples of Hollywood. The two actors started dating again a few months back and fans are elated to see their numerous pap shots doing the rounds on social media. In a recent interaction with the media, Jennifer Lopez was asked if she would marry Ben in the near future and the singer had a positive response to it.

For the unversed, the current relationship between Jennifer and Ben is called ‘Bennifer 2.0’ because they had previously broken off an engagement with each other. The couple met for the first time while working together on the film Gigli in 2001 and went on to officially get engaged in November 2002. A few months after already postponing their wedding once, the couple had revealed that they were discontinuing the relationship due to excessive media attention. So, when fans got to know that Bennifer was getting back together, the excitement amongst the people was clearly visible in the social media trends.

Jennifer Lopez has lately been busy promoting her upcoming movie Marry Me, and as a part of it, she recently spoke to The Today show host, Hoda Katb. In the conversation, the singer was asked if she would be willing to get married for the fourth time and she did not hesitate before saying yes. She said, “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been.”

Jennifer Lopez also added that she has been married a couple of times in the past and she still continues to believe in happy endings. She said, “I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent.”

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez is currently awaiting the release of her film Marry Me, which has been scheduled for February 2022. The movie has been directed by Kat Coiro and stars Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, and John Bradley, amongst others.

