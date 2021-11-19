Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo says that Tom Holland is replacing Robert Downey Jr as the soul of the MCU. After Iron Man died in Endgame, the matter of who will carry the legacy became open. Though still very young, Holland has gotten his standalone Spider-Man films, with the third one, Spider-Man: No Way Home, releasing this December.

With Russo’s comments on Holland taking up the mantle from RDJ, it sounds like the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor may actually stick for a while after his upcoming flick. Along with Tom, it will star Zendaya, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx and more. There are also rumours that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire may join the team.

Now, Joe Russo says that Tom Holland is taking over the spot that Downey left in the franchise in a new interview with GQ. The publication also named the actor as the ‘Superhero of the Year.’ The Avengers: Endgame director discusses how Marvel has been slowly establishing Holland as the new Robert Downey Jr.

“Tom is stepping into the role that Robert Downey once occupied for Marvel, which is the favourite character, and in a lot of ways the soul of the Marvel universe,” Joe Russo says. In 2015, Marvel and Sony went into a historic deal, and soon Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man, with his debut in Chris Evans’ Captain America: Civil War instead. Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark recruited Spidey, and they had great chemistry together.

RDJ’s character worked as a mentor to Holland’s spidey superhero. So, him replacing Downey Jr as the soul of the MCU makes sense. Moreover, Joe and his brother Anthony Russo have also directed the two most-important films from The Avengers franchise, Infinity War and Endgame.

There might be chances of the Russo brothers having any idea for Holland in the future, as there were also speculations around them having a comeback to the MCU. Meanwhile, we can agree with Joe Russo saying that Tom Holland is taking up the legacy of his on-screen mentor Robert Downey Jr.

