Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart has bounced back to the headlines for various reasons. But the most prominent of them has to be her prolific performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s ‘Fable From A Real Tragedy’ Spencer stays at the top. Not just has the performance opened more gates for her, it has already been on several festivals and is already called an award season favourite. But does that excited Stewart who has been quite bold in giving her opinions?

Doesn’t seem like. Spencer starring Kristen as the Royal Princess Diana talks about the Christmas eve of 1991. The three days in the life of the Princess when she was about to make the life-altering decision and was at the same time suffering from the captivity that the Royal culture had put her in. Now talking about her performance probably making it to the Oscars 2022, Stewart says she does not give any sh*t to it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In conversation with Variety‘s Awards, Circuit Podcast Kristen Stewart was asked what she thinks about her performance being an Oscar contender. Kristen was quick and blunt in her reply as she said, “I don’t give a sh*t.”

“The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence – what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other,” Kristen Stewart added.

Meanwhile, Kristen has been vocal about a lot of things in the past few days. Not only has she spoken about her life-changing role in Twilight, but she has also reflected on her romantic relationship with her co-star Robert Pattinson. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

