Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were one of the most followed couples of the music industry for their adorable yet sizzling chemistry. The two recently took the internet by storm when they announced their split though an Instagram story, clarifying that they have decided to remain friends. According to the latest development, Shawn Mendes was the one to initiate the break-up and it had a lot to do with how “stale” the relationship had become.

For the unversed, Camila and Shawn had been in a relationship for over two years before calling it off on 18 November. The ex-couple put up a small note on Instagram explaining their decision to not be romantically involved anymore. In the short message, they also informed their fans that they have decided to stay in each other’s lives and remain “best friends”, indicating that the decision was taken mutually.

According to an Eonline source close to the development, the break-up conversation was started by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello did not object as she agreed with him. She is reportedly upset with the split but understands that it is for the best. The reports also suggest that their relationship fizzled out with time and that is the main reason for their separation.

The source said, “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends.”

They also shed some light on how Camila has been dealing with the situation and said, “It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy”. She also seems to have a huge reliable support system and is reportedly feeling “renewed” now.

The news of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s split came as a shocker to the fans mainly because the couple seemed so much in love during their last public appearance at the Met Gala. Some people could be seen expressing their sorrow through social media while a few others felt that it was no big deal.

