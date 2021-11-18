Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello who was friends for years and officially announced their relationship in June 2019 has now announced their breakup. Along with the couple, it’s a heartbreaking moment for ShawMila fans. Sharing the note, the former couple has assured fans that they’ll remain best friends forever and asks support from their fans for the future.

Advertisement

Their relationship formed after featuring together in the music video, Senorita. They looked very much in love with each other and they have often been spotted together.

Advertisement

Both, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello informed their fans about their break-up on their respective Instagram stories, which reads, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

It never felt like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello could end their beautiful relationship so early. In fact, Shawn spent the lockdown with Camila’s family, and he had described it as a ‘wonderful experience’. During the conversation with the media portal, Audacy Check, the Canadian singer said, “It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all.”

Before working together in ‘Senorita’, they had earlier released their first duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015. The 2019 romantic music video even reached the number one position at the US Billboard Top 100.

Most recently, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello shared quirky pictures of their Halloween celebration and before that the ‘Treat You Better Singer’ attended the red carpet of Camila’s movie ‘Cinderella.’

Well, we can’t say much about their break up and we’re sure fans will also respect their decision and their friendship.

Must Read: Henry Cavill Once Confessed To Be Doing Movies Because The ‘Money Is Fantastic’: “I’m Not Going To Be Coy About That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube