Henry Cavill once admitted that he makes movies, not just for the art but the money. Cavill made his debut in 2001’s Laguna and since then has grown to become one of the most known and talented actors. He is famous for his roles as DC’s Superman, Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, Sherlock Holmes in the movie Enola Holmes and more.

Advertisement

Recently, the Justice League actor revealed one thing he regretted doing in his film Man of Steel. He mentions the scene at the end of the movie, where he smiles while talking to Martha. While that scene may have won the hearts of the fans, the actor called it an irritating smile and said that he would have done it differently.

Advertisement

Even though Henry Cavill has delivered some of the best films, he has made a few controversial statements in the past. Back in 2016, the Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor made a bold statement on how he makes movies for the money, more than the art. While talking to the Man of the World magazine, Cavill said, “I’m slightly wary of saying this because it can be frowned upon, certainly by members of my community and people outside my community. ”

Henry Cavill added, “But I’m not just doing this for the art. The money’s fantastic, and that’s something which I deem – and again, it is frowned upon – very important.” The actor also shared that he enjoys spreading the wealth around to his friends and family outside of spending money on himself.

“You’ve got to enjoy life! I mean, you’ve got to,” he said. “When I’m making money, I’m spending it on nice stuff, whether that be lavish holidays for me and my friends. Spending money on my friends, buying dinner for everyone, drinks for everyone, it’s a nice place to be, and I like people to feel cared for,” Cavill adds.

Knowing that his words might not be taken under the positive light, Henry Cavill added, “People will be calling me a c— as they’re reading this, but travel’s great as long as you’re going first class. I mean, travelling to New Zealand in economy, it sucks. Especially if you’re over six feet. But first class? I’m not going to ever pretend to be coy about that. I love it.”

Must Read: Kristen Stewart Fans Are Unhappy With Reigniting Memories Of Her Romance With Twilight’s Robert Pattinson: “Stop Associating Him With Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube