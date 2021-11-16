Ever since Henry Cavill entered the DCEU as the most powerful and veteran superhero of them all, Superman, the world has not been the same. There is no way it will be easy for fans, of both DC and the actor to envision anyone else but Cavill as the Kryptonian prince. The actor played the part fondly for years until he was given an abrupt halt most recently. But that is not stopping him from talking about his career-defining part and also addressing the biggest regret he has with the character.

It was in 2011, that DC announced Henry Cavill as the new Superman. He tested for Zack Snyder in 2010 and finally became the Blue Boy Scout in 2013 with Man Of Steel. The movie delved more into the emotional catharsis of the mightiest superhero of the planet and explores his vulnerability than his superpowers. Henry in his latest interview talks about a regret he has and wishes he could change it by going back in time. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“There’s a scene at the end of Man of Steel, I’m talking to Martha. I would’ve smiled differently,” Henry Cavill said as per Comicbook. “Every time I see it, I’m like, ‘That’s an irritating smile.’ I just don’t like it. Why did I smile like that? That’s not how I smile. That I would have done it differently.”

Meanwhile, he definitely cannot go back in time and change it, but he is open to playing the part again. He says the ‘cape is still in the closet’. JJ Abrams most recently announced a Superman reboot without Henry Cavill and that had left fans angry.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill said. “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward – I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening.”

“He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That’s the choice he made in that moment, and he’ll never do that again,” Henry Cavill continued. “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.'”

