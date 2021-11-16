The untimely passing away of Chadwick Boseman, our one true king T’Challa was the biggest blow Marvel Cinematic Universe could face at that point in time. The actor who was fighting with a life-threatening disease for four years until he succumbed to it, blew life into the Black Panther with all honesty and affection because the film was a big milestone, not just in the history of MCU but the whole superhero culture and safe to say, in Hollywood.

So when Boseman bid his last adieu to the world in 2020, the biggest question until today was, who will take over his mantel and replace Chadwick. The actor was already on board to play the King once again in the sequel to his Oscar-nominated movie. But Nate Moore, Marvel’s Vice President of development, has now decided to break silence and confirm that they are not recasting King T’Challa. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

“I’ll say the chances that you see T’Challa in our – I’m not hedging my bets here, I am being quite honest. You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 Universe. We couldn’t do it,” Nate Moore explained about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as per Comic book.

Nate Moore revealed how when Chadwick Boseman passed away, they had a conversation with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. “When [Chadwick] passed, there was a real conversation we had with Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of discussing how we move this franchise forward without this character because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa on the screen is tied to Chadwick Boseman.”

As per the Exec the challenges have now doubled up for the makers of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with Chadwick Boseman’s demise, but he has faith in the creative team. “As hard as it is narratively to figure out what to do next because that’s a big hole, at no point did we consider recasting. The challenge for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is how to tell a story without T’Challa, and it’s a challenge we are up for,” he shared.

