Marvel Cinematic Universe now stands at a point in the present where every celebrity from the top bracket in Hollywood will want to enter the universe. The studio has also kept their gates opened and the fact that Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek walked in while Meryl Streep is speculated to be approached is the proof. But one actor who has kept himself away from the craze of franchise film except the one he holds close to his heart, is Tom Cruise. But as they say lucrative offers do mend things.

Advertisement

The latest piece of gossip to hit the shores across the globe is that Tom is in active talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well, this isn’t the first time we have heard this news. Most recently it was said that the Mission Impossible star was in talks to play a variant of Iron Man, earlier played by Robert Downey Jr. If you are unaware, Cruise was also in the run to play Tony Star back when the MCU was being formed with the 2008 Iron Man.

Advertisement

So now when Giant Freakin Robot says Tom Cruise is in negotiation to play a major part in Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are a few more options. Of course, there is the Fantastic Four reboot on its way and it needs a name to headline. But turns out the announcement has not really being welcomed with warmth by the netizens. Ever since the reports broke, Twitter has been seeing a trend against Cruise’s entry to the MCU.

A user wrote, “Curious what you think. If they would have got their first choice for Tony, Tom Cruise, do you think we are at this point of Marvel Dominance today? Seems to me that RDJ was just the grand slam pick. Even though Cruise is a megastar too, his personal baggage derails the role IMO.” Another wrote, “I would rather give up seeing #Marvel movies than give up my streak of actively avoiding Tom Cruise movies.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

Curious what you think. If they would have got their first choice for Tony, Tom Cruise, do you think we are at this point of Marvel Dominance today? Seems to me that RDJ was just the grand slam pick. Even though Cruise is a megastar too, his personal baggage derails the role IMO — A Dizzy Rascal (@AmbienZombie0) November 13, 2021

I would rather give up seeing #Marvel movies than give up my streak of actively avoiding Tom Cruise movies. (Interview with a Vampire, 1994) — J.S. Epperson (@jsepperson) November 12, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Jason Reitman To Set The Table With Ghostbusters: Afterlife As A Franchise To Have All Kind Of Movies



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube