Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot lately. Be it because of his wide-ranging interview that covered almost every aspect of his life and career or due to his name being in the frontrunner of who the next James Bond will be. Recently, Cavill also expressed how he feels DC’s plan of making a Black Superman movie is exciting.

The Man of Steel is known for several roles, and there is one special gig that his fans remember him for. The actor played the villain in Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible- Fallout from the blockbuster action movie franchise Mission: Impossible.

Now the rumours are that Henry Cavill’s Fallout villain could return somehow. Mission: Impossible 8 director Christopher McQuarrie, responsible for helming the next two instalments in the long-running action franchise, has hinted that. The 7th part, which has currently wrapped up the production, is positioned with the story of the next one, making it the same story in two parts.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher McQuarrie said that he hasn’t ruled out getting Henry Cavill back for the eighth instalment. “I’m in the process of rewriting Mission: 8 right now, this afternoon I could turn a page, and any actor from the past could come back. There is no such thing as death in movies, only unavailability,” the director said.

Meanwhile, Cavill said last year that he could return for Mission: Impossible 7. While speaking on Empire Podcast, the Enol Holmes actor said, “I was extremely jealous. Extremely jealous. I want to be there, I want to be parachuting off a motorbike into a canyon. Why can’t I be there?”

Only time will tell if fans will see Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise together for the 8th part. Meanwhile, Cavill is set to appear in Enola Holmes 2 as Sherlock Holmes, next to Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter.

