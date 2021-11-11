International celebrity Kim Kardashian has always been in the news either for her frequent social media updates or her real-life controversies. After her hosting debut at the Saturday Night Live in October this year, there have been strong rumors about her relationship with the American comedian Pete Davidson. According to a recent development, the two celebrities have been texting each other a lot and she also keeps her sisters updated with these texts.

For the unversed, the link up rumors between Kim and Pete took off when they shared a brief kill amidst SNL hosting. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star was dressed as the Disney princess Jasmine for the small segment while Pete donned the Aladdin attire. The two were also spotted spending some quality time together at the Knott Berry Farm, a few days later, where they were seen entering a rollercoaster hand-in-hand.

A Hollywood Life source, close to the development, suggested that Kim Kardashian is very attracted to Pete as she finds him quite fun and charming. She believes the comedian has a really great energy and is open to see where things lead. His sense of humor is one of the many things that she finds appealing about him and it doesn’t seem like a fling anymore. The source also specified that Kim does not have any expectations at this point but Pete is great to be around.

Speaking about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s growing bond, the source said, “This isn’t like Kim because Kim gets bored so easily and right now she is still giddy about the guy. She knows about his reputation and about his past but she doesn’t care. She has a past too and if anyone can get a man to become attached to one woman it’s Kim.”

They also added, “Things just fell into place, and she is taking a chance and not denying herself a good time. She’s been through an emotional roller coaster for so long with Kanye that hanging out with Pete just takes her away from all her worries. He provides no drama to her life right now. He is clearly a light in her day, and she really appreciates that he is funny and his own person. She really is attracted to everything he is bringing her right now.”

