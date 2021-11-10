Marvel fans have been desperately waiting for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since yesterday, leaked pictures that featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from the sets of the film have been doing the rounds on social media. And now, Canadian film reviewer, John Campea who shared the pictures first on his Twitter account reveals what happened post the leak. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The leaked pictures from Spider-Man: No Way Home feature Tom, Toby and Andrew in the frame and went crazy viral on the internet. At first, when John received the pictures, he thought they were photoshopped and so he shared it with his watermark on Twitter and five minutes later, he got a call from the studios confirming that the pictures were ‘probably real’.

In the video that John Campea shared on his YouTube channel, said, “This was not a PR stunt…A studio rep has talked to me and asked me to reveal who sent them to me. And while I’m not happy about what has transpired, I’m not giving up the person that sent it to me. I may not be happy about it but I’m not gonna give up the source. You guys know that I get a bunch of stuff and pictures sent to me all the time… Last night, I get an email from somebody sending me pictures that says, ‘Oh this is from Spider-Man: No Way Home’. And they are never real… Somebody sends it to me and I look at the pictures with three Spider-Men in it and I say, ‘Well this is clearly photoshopped’…The person who sent it to me said, ‘Don’t mention it was me’ so I pop it on my Twitter and I put my watermark on it…By the way, there were more pictures, I want to say four.”

John Campea continued and said, “So I post these pictures and five minutes later I get this call from somebody, I won’t say who, saying that ya these pictures probably real. I’m like ‘Are you sure?’ And like ‘I don’t know 100% for sure but I’m pretty comfortable saying that these are most likely real’. And I’m like ‘Well s***’. So I immediately jump back on Twitter again only five minutes have passed and I delete them immediately. I obviously didn’t share the other two pictures. And the other two pictures are the more juicy ones, that’s all I’m going to say…When I delete it almost nobody had seen it they had like a hundred likes on it.”

The movie reviewer while talking about the leaked pictures from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home added, “I was talking to a studio rep today and they basically said to me ‘I assume you thought these things were fake because you put your watermark on it. I don’t expect that you would try to steal the Mona Lisa and leave your business card behind for the cops to find you’. I’m like ‘Yes if I thought they were real and I was going to share them online I would absolutely not put my watermark on it.”

John Campea concluded and said, “You guys know I have a great relationship with studios, and I would never do anything to risk that, especially not for some cheap Twitter post…The reality is if these pictures end up being real–and I don’t know if they are, to be honest—but if they do end up being real, and let’s say if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield do end up being in the movie, and they don’t show Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a trailer soon, I’m going to feel terrible about this.”

What are your views on leaked pictures of Tom Holland, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home? Tell us in the comments below.

