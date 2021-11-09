Before Tom Holland entered the Sony-Marvel shared universe as the neighbourhood Spider-man, there was an Andrew Garfield who was a fan’s favourite and has a successful run as the web-slinging superhero before hitting the rough patch. The actor over years has been asked the same question about ending his run as the superhero abruptly without giving him a much-deserved conclusion. And Garfield has always been diplomatic about it, even appreciative of Tom Holland the last time he spoke about the shuffle.

If you are unaware, Garfield became Spider-Man in July 2010 and was soon introduced in the comic-con where he came dressed as the character. He first featured in The Amazing Spider-Man which went on to be a massive Box Office hit. Sony who owned the character alone then, decided many films with him including a Venom starrer.

But soon The Amazing Spider-Man 2 released and it did not impress the audience as much as the first. Sony in an abruptly way cut ties with Andrew announcing Marvel collab and brought in Tom Holland. Talking about that phase now in a recent interview, Andrew Garfield narrates the heart-breaking story of the makers running behind money and that leading to the doom of one of his biggest chances in his career.

In an interview with The Guardian, Andrew Garfield details joining the show as Spider-Man and how he was naive. He said, “I went from being a naive boy to growing up. How could I ever imagine that it was going to be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that’s what guides the ship. It was a big awakening and it hurt. Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still in touch with that pure thing the character meant to them.”

But he quickly reminds that money rules the world and that the same happened with his franchise. Andrew said, “[But] you add in market forces and test groups and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of it and more on ensuring we make as much money as possible. And I found that – find that – heartbreaking in all matters of the culture. Money is the thing that has corrupted all of us and led to the terrible ecological collapse that we are all about to die under.”

Reports are the Andrew Garfield is returning as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

