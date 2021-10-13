Zendaya has become a household name when it comes to being a Marvel actress. But she has come a long way from being a Disney kid to becoming an Emmy-winning actor. She has starred in several hit films and series like ‘Euphoria’, ‘Dune’, ‘The Greatest Showman’ and more. The actress also made her Marvel debut in Spider-Man movies alongside Tom Holland.

The actress is currently set to appear in her third and final standalone film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Before this, she starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The internet went into an uproar when the two co-stars confirmed that they are dating.

Recently, while speaking to InStyle, Zendaya opened up her work and her future in the industry. She also mentioned what she admires the most about Tom Holland and also about her first date ever. The actress revealed that she went to see a Spider-Man movie while on her first date. Before Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield portrayed the spidey-superhero.

Zendaya revealed that she watched Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man on her first date when she was younger. The actress was asked if she ever thought she would be appearing in the franchise in the future, to which she responded, “No, definitely not. I had no idea that was coming. I actually went to see Spider-Man on my first date when I was 16. The version with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.”

She also mentioned that she saw the Andrew Garfield movie in theatres. The reaction she garnered after appearing in the Spider-Man films was quite positive, even though she could not have thought about it back then.

The second instalment, Far From Home, saw more of Zendaya than the one before it. Now, fans eagerly wait for the final film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts and is set to premiere in December 2021.

