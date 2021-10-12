There is a lot riding on the able back of Eternals that is all set to hit the big screens next month. The third movie in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it brings to us the celestial beings who have been missing from the timelines for the longest and their absence has a lot of questions attached that the movie needs to answer. But apart from all that, one character that has the most amount of curiosity attached is Thena played by Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie, who is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Chloé Zhao’s directorial is playing Thena. A warrior who can bring weapons from the thin air and first like a spell. The trailer has not revealed much about her persona, apart from whom she is loving with after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Eternals producer Nate Moore has now decided to talk about Thena and also reveal that Angelina Jolie in the movie suffers a massive disorder. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Screenrant, who have interviewed Nate Moore on the sets of Eternals back in the day, has revealed that Angelina Jolie’s Thena suffers memory loss in the film. He says he has a tragic story. “She has a tragic story in our film in that she comes down with something called Mahd Wy’ry. If you guys are fans of comics Mahd Wy’ry is something that can beset an Eternal. It’s a version of dementia. Because of the amount of memories they have, they become unstuck in their own mind, so she starts to forget exactly when she is, so through the course of the movie, Gilgamesh becomes her protector,” Jolie said.

Talking more about Angelina Jolie, Nate Moore added, “And when we find them in the modern day, they’re living off the grid in a cabin in Australia because she’s too dangerous to have around humans, so it’s a fun arc for Angelina to play.”

