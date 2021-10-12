Back in 2019 when Marvel announced its phase 4 on the onset of Avengers: Endgame which marked the end of phase 3, fans across the globe were left shocked as there was no mention of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes amid the mine up. Over the past 3 years, the studio has continued to add more titles to the already illustrious list but there is still no traces of the Avengers 5 to be found. As Eternals is about to hit shores, here’s an update.

For the unversed, Avengers: Endgame served as an and to one of the biggest chapters in the lives of the superheroes who assembled to destroy the mighty Thanos. Ever since fans have been demanding an Avengers 5. Kevin Feige recently had said that the work for the saga has already begun and they are setting up the universe for the same. Eternals producer Nate Moore now adds more to the conversation.

When asked about if Marvel bosses are shaping the universe for an Avengers 5, Nate Moore said, “I think you can, or you can not, you know what I mean?. And I think, Avengers 4 was called Endgame for a reason. We haven’t really talked in a real way about what an Avengers 5 would be even. I think we can have it either way if we want. We could build towards it or we could just say, ‘Hey, here’s a standalone Avengers movie’. And I think as long as the story was strong and interesting enough people will come and see it.”

Eternals producer adding more about Avengers 5, said, “We’re kind of nerds so we like to build towards things and we like to spread bread crumbs and see where they come. But yeah, and I think audiences also kind of want to be surprised. So, to some degree, we don’t want to say, ‘You saw that trick, let’s do that trick again’. What’s the new way to surprise people if, and when we did an Avengers movie, what would be the funnest version of that?”

Meanwhile, it has been speculated that Kang The Conqueror will be the next supervillain in Avengers 5. The Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will have to fight him. Talking about it, Nate Moore said, “It could be anything. Do you go the opposite and make the stakes really personal and small, because what’s bigger than Endgame? You know what I mean? How do we make the stakes bigger than that?” The universe is going to collapse? I don’t know. Or is it there another way where, ‘Oh, here’s a really clever Mission: Impossible style Avengers movie that gets to be smaller. Again, all ideas we can play with, but I do feel like the door’s a bit open and audiences will be kind of game to follow us.”

Eternals hits the big screens on November 5.

