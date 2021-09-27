Advertisement

Marvel has finally made a film about strongest characters in the MCU finally. We are a few weeks away from the release of Eternals that brings big names like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is here to finally answer many big questions, one of which is the most asked, where were these celestial beings when the Avengers were having a hard time fighting the supervillain Thanos.

With that, the movie is also made to gives us an introduction to the oldest beings in the MCU and also their history dating thousands of years back. Now as we inch closer to the release date, a lot about the movie is making headlines. In the news today is the runtime of the movie that has been revealed. The movie is turning out to be one of the longest Marvel flicks. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Eternals is the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe is delving into its strongest characters. It is given that many things will be new about the movie and some things never seen before. If the Russian Film Distributor Bulletin Kano Metro is to go by, the 3rd film is phase 4 directed by Chloé Zhao is 156 minutes long. Which means 2 hours 36 minutes, making it the second longest Marvel flick after Avengers: Endgame.

If the alleged runtime is real, Eternals is 7 minutes longer than Avengers: Infinity War. It will become the second highest, as the top position is held by Endgame, which was 3 hours and 1 minute long. The Angelina Jolie starrer has a lot to tell. Probably that is why the runtime is exceptional too.

Alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Kit Harington, the movie also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, and more as a group of superhumans created by the Celestials. Eternals hits the big screen on November 5. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

