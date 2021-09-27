Advertisement

Once again, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd spark dating rumours. The actress is one such person who won’t stop trending all over the internet as people can’t stop talking about this gorgeous lady from Hollywood. The ‘Maleficent’ actress has been in a lengthy court battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the custody of their five out of six minor kids and their beautiful French estate Chateau Miraval.

Angelina has also made her Marvel debut this year by starring in the yet-to-be-released film Eternals. Directed by Chloe Zhao, this MCU flick also stars Game of Thrones fame Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and many more. The hype around the film has built up as it will be released in November of this year. However, there is another reason why Jolie has been hitting the headlines.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have again sparked dating rumours as they headed out for dinner in Los Angeles. As per the reports, the two went to the luxurious family-run Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday, where they spent two and a half hours in a private section of the restaurant. Even though the singer and the actress arrived separately, they left together.

Photos and videos recorded by the bystanders show Angelina Jolie walking towards The Weeknd’s SUV with him. Jolie hopped into the car and drove to his $70 million Bel-Air mansion, as reported. Both twinned in black outfits. Jolie stunned a black double-breasted trench coat, matching pumps, and a Yves Saint Laurent purse. While The Weeknd coordinated with her in a black jacket, skinny jeans, and boots.

Check out the photos:

The Weeknd with Angelina Jolie last night. pic.twitter.com/t8yjBuQazb — The Weeknd Access (@WeekndAccess) September 26, 2021

This is not the first time when the actress and the ‘Blinding Lights‘ singer has made headlines for sparking such rumours. Just back in July of this year, the two were seen together on another dinner date at the same restaurant.

Even though Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have been spending some quality time together there hasn’t been any confirmation from either of the stars on whether they are dating or not.

