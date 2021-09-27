Advertisement

If there is one Marvel movie that has managed to keep its mysteries intact for the longest, it has to be Tom Holland led Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie that is almost three months away from its planned release has not just become one of the most anticipated movies in the recent times, but has way too many questions it has to answer when it hits the big screen in December. Amid all that, what is making noise is the buzz around the renewal of Holland’s contract.

If the excitement for No Way Home has made you forget, with the release of the movie, Tom will be free from the existing Marvel contract. That does not mean the studio is getting rid of the star, and let’s be honest, the fans won’t let that happen. So the MCU heads must be already busy making the new contract. But with more fame and demand comes bigger monetary hikes.

If the latest reports are to go by, Tom Holland has now asked for 4 times more the amount to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe than he was paid for the last flicks. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Tom Holland first became the web-slinging superhero in Captain America: Civil War. The actor for his part as per a We Got This Covered report took home $250,000. Having become the youngest charming actor on the roster, Marvel made him stay for 5 other flicks, 3 of which were standalone movies. The solo flicks brought him $5 Million each and he definitely earned big.

Now if the same portal is to go by, Tom Holland has asked for a pay hike to re enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Technically sign a me contract. The amount is said to be $20 Million. Now it isn’t clear if it is for each film he does, or an all over deal. But in both the cases this is an substantial pay hike for his age and experience.

Meanwhile, apart from Civil War and No Way Home, Tom has portrayed Spider-Man in Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame and Far From Home. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

