Nicolas Cage, who has several accolades to his name – including Oscar wins – is in the news again and not for the right reasons. A video of the actor at a Las Vegas bar is doing the rounds on social media and sees the actor completely smashed and wasted. Not only that, the actor – who plays an alcoholic in “Leaving Las Vegas” – was seen barefoot on the bar’s couch before being escorted out.

In the video shared online, the actor can also be seen having a hard time putting on his flip flop and more. Check out the video and read some accounts from the incident below.

As reported by The Sun, Nicolas was kicked out of Lawry’s Prime Rib on Monday last week after arguing with a staff member. The video sees a man saying “Nicolas Cage here is a little f*cked up,” as the unshaven Oscar-winning actor sat on a coach wearing leopard-print pants, a black T-shirt and nothing on his feet.

An eyewitness told the publication that they first assumed the National Treasure actor to be “a homeless man completely drunk and being rowdy.” An onlooker, while recollecting the incident told the publication, “To our shock, it turned [out] to be Nicolas Cage.” Another present at the scene said, “He was completely smashed and was getting into a bit of a fight with the staff.”

A witness was also recorded saying, “He was in a really bad state and was walking around shoeless. Staff told us he had been downing shots of tequila and 1980 Macallan whiskey. He was shouting at people and trying to get into fights and then staff asked him to leave.”

In the footage shared by the publication, Nicolas Cage slurs as he asks for his “shoes,” only to be handed some flip-flops that he appears to struggle to slide his feet into. Said an eyewitness, “He was so drunk he could barely get his flip-flops on before being escorted out.” The witness also claimed that Cage had “asked us if we wanted to come back to his place.”

The video clip ends with Cage seemingly confronting the staff who threw him out while trying to make his way back into the bar. Check out the video here:

This isn’t the first time Nicolas Cage has made the headlines for having the bottle in hand. In March 2019, the actor annulled his Vegas marriage to fourth wife Erika Koike — admitting that he was too drunk to “understand the full impact of his actions.” In a prior interview with the Guardian, Cage also admitted that he throws himself into his work to avoid being “self-destructive.” He had said, “Then I’m just going to sit and order two bottles of red wine and dissolve, and I don’t want to be that person, so I have to work.”

When the publication reached out to Nicolas Cage’s representative, they did not respond or comment. A member of staff – believed to be a manager at Lawry’s – also refused to comment when asked about the incident.

