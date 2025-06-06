Back in the wild ride that was ’90s Hollywood, a truly bizarre casting twist almost changed the face of one of the biggest action movies of the decade. Turns out, Johnny Depp was close to starring in Face/Off, the 1997 guns-blazing thriller that ended up pairing Nicolas Cage and John Travolta. But Depp, being Depp, said “no thanks” to the role. The reason? He thought the film was about hockey.

Screenwriter Michael Colleary spilled the beans on this almost-too-weird-to-be-true moment. “After finally reading the script, however, Depp refused to take part. Having read the title, he thought the film would be about hockey. He was disappointed when he discovered that it was not about hockey. He was out,” Colleary said, according to Looper.

Depp was originally being considered to play FBI agent Sean Archer, the role that eventually went to Travolta. Nicolas Cage was already locked in as the over-the-top villain Castor Troy, and Paramount was gunning for a Depp-Cage combo. But the minute Depp realized there were no skates or sticks involved, he backed out.

A Hockey Mix-Up That Changed Everything For Face/Off

Johnny Depp’s quirky exit caused more than just a casting shuffle. Director Marco Brambilla also stepped away from the project after Depp’s departure. That crack in the lineup opened the door for John Woo, who brought his signature style, slow-mo, doves, and two-handed gun battles. It resulted in a bonkers adrenaline-pumped action flick that became a cult classic.

Travolta and Cage went full send, each chewing scenery like their last meal. The face-swapping plot was wild, the performances were even wilder, and somehow, it all worked. But it might never have happened if Depp hadn’t misread the title as if it were a sports documentary. And believe it or not, this isn’t the first time Depp walked away from a potential blockbuster.

Johnny Depp Also Said No To Titanic & Ghost Rider

Hollywood is full of “what could’ve been” moments, and Depp might just be king of them. He famously turned down the role of Jack Dawson in Titanic because the script just didn’t click. “I labored through about 15 pages of Titanic and said, ‘This is not for me,’” Depp admitted, according to CBR.

He was also in the mix to play Marvel’s flaming biker antihero in Ghost Rider. That role, of course, eventually landed with Nicolas Cage again. Producer Avi Arad had Johnny Depp in mind, but the actor walked away before anything was locked.

This string of dropped roles might sound like a streak of missteps. But in Depp’s world, it’s all part of the plan. He’s built a career on oddball parts, artistic risks, and steering clear of the predictable. From Captain Jack Sparrow to Edward Scissorhands, he’s always danced to his own beat.

Passing on Face/Off might have been a “oops” moment in hindsight. But it also handed us one of Nicolas Cage and John Travolta’s best team-ups. And honestly, would you want Face/Off any other way?

